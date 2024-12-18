Massive fire breaks out at Jacobs factory

Paramedics and firefighters are currently on the scene on Milner Street.





The injured are being treated for burns and smoke inhalation, though the exact number is still unclear.





The area's eThekwini Fire Division commander, Thabile Zikhali, says they have the blaze under control.





"According to the owner, it is the transformer that started the fire. There are some flammable liquids inside.





“Currently, we are still busy with it. We have SAPS, metro police, ambulance services and a water carrier on scene."





