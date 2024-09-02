eThekwini water supply resolved ‘in a week's time’

The city announced last week that it'd been receiving less water from uMngeni-uThukela through the Durban Heights Treatment Works.





It revealed the plant was struggling with large volumes of algae which clogged filters.





It's left parts of the municipality with little to no water for two weeks.





Speaking to the media on Sunday, Mayor Cyril Xaba said they've deployed 228 tankers to areas hit by supply issues.





READ: Apologetic eThekwini says algae ‘gradually’ decreasing in water system





“We are now seeing an improvement in the water levels in our reservoirs in some areas. Our technical team has assured us that they expect the situation to return to normalcy after five to seven days.





“We appeal to residents who already receiving water to reduce their consumption to help the system recover from this. We are acutely aware that the continuous disruptions and the poor state of water supply in the city has a negative impact on the lives of the residents.”







Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)