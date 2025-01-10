Mashatile says Bengu’s passing should inspire progress
Updated | By Tsakane Mhlongo
Deputy President Paul Mashatile says the
passing of Professor Sibusiso Bengu should serve as an inspiration to move the
country forward.
Deputy President Paul Mashatile says the passing of Professor Sibusiso Bengu should serve as an inspiration to move the country forward.
Mashatile delivered the eulogy at Bengu's official funeral at the University of Zululand, north of KwaZulu-Natal.
Bengu passed away last week at the age of 90.
He was democratic South Africa's first education minister and served as the country's ambassador to Germany.
READ: Bengu lauded for lasting impact on education
Mashatile said Bengu's work allowed them to gain employment in professions and industries they had once been excluded from.
"His passion to promote equality and fairness has had a long-lasting influence in our society, and this should inspire us. To this day, many South Africans are still benefiting from his immense contribution and for this we are grateful. Once more, may his soul rest in eternal peace."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Durban Super Giants captain shares exclusive SA20 insights
Keshav Maharaj joins the East Coast Breakfast squad to share his exclusi...East Coast Breakfast 5 hours ago
-
Get hired in 2025: In-demand jobs and skills in SA
Ready to thrive in the 2025 job market? Here are the top in-demand jobs ...Stacey & J Sbu 7 hours ago