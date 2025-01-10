Mashatile says Bengu’s passing should inspire progress

Mashatile delivered the eulogy at Bengu's official funeral at the University of Zululand, north of KwaZulu-Natal.

Bengu passed away last week at the age of 90.

He was democratic South Africa's first education minister and served as the country's ambassador to Germany.

READ: Bengu lauded for lasting impact on education

Mashatile said Bengu's work allowed them to gain employment in professions and industries they had once been excluded from.

"His passion to promote equality and fairness has had a long-lasting influence in our society, and this should inspire us. To this day, many South Africans are still benefiting from his immense contribution and for this we are grateful. Once more, may his soul rest in eternal peace."

