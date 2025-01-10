Bengu lauded for lasting impact on education

Bengu passed away last week at the age of 90.





He was democratic South Africa's first education minister, and also served as the country's Ambassador to Germany.





Speaking at Bengu's memorial service in eShowe on Thursday, his daughter Thandeka said his love for education has left a lasting impact on their family.





“We are deeply grateful for the many lessons that dad taught us. Most importantly, how he led by example. He was an amazing teacher and an exemplarily and amazing dad."





Police Minister Senzo Mchunu described Bengu as a man of profound intellect.





“He had unyielding principles and inner and quiet strength. He's not one of those who would say much and talk loudly but he had this strength, where once he started talking to you, you were not about to return to what you was saying."