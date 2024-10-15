Mashatile confident GNU will last until 2029

The ANC reflected on the first 100 days of the GNU on Monday in Johannesburg.





The liberation movement lost its majority in Parliament for the first time since 1994 and was forced to form a coalition government with opposition parties, including the DA.





"Is the GNU working? The answer is yes. It is the government at work. Will it last five years? Yes, of course, because the statement of intent was the foundation that was laid to take us over the journey of five years,” Mashatile said.





READ: DA outlines non-negotiables for GNU to carry on





"So that's what we are planning, to work together for the next coming years until we end the term successfully.”





The party is adamant that the GNU is running smoothly despite some disagreements between the coalition parties.





After the elections, ten parties signed a statement of intent to form part of the GNU: the ANC, DA, PA, IFP, GOOD, PAC, FF+, UM, RISE Mzansi, and Al-Jama-ah.





The parties collectively hold about 70% of the vote from the 2024 general elections.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)