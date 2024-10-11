DA outlines non-negotiables for GNU to carry on

The party's leader, John Steenhuisen, spoke on their first 100 days in the GNU on Friday.

"There are also four specific things the DA will not agree to under any circumstances,” Steenhuisen warned.





“Firstly, further bail-outs for state-owned enterprises. South Africa has spent over R350 billion in bailouts for SOEs over the past 10 years, and this is one of the key reasons there is now a fiscal crisis. Money that should be available for teachers and nurses is now gone. It has to stop.

"Secondly, the implementation of clauses 4 and 5 of BELA, which needless opens the door to depriving children of mother-tongue education in single medium schools. Thirdly, the implementation of the National Health Insurance Scheme, which will bankrupt South Africa without improving healthcare or health outcomes.





"Lastly, the attempt by the EFF to win support for a private member’s bill to change the ownership structure of the Reserve Bank, which would decimate confidence in the future of our economy. The DA will use our position in parliament to block any change to the ownership structure of the Reserve Bank."

Steenhuisen says they've also identified five priorities they believe are critical for the GNU's medium-term plan.

They include reducing government's debt-to-GDP ratio to under 70%, increasing investments for job creation, and digitising the Department of Home Affairs.





