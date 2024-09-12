Masemola: 2,000 cops dismissed for corruption in past 5 years

Masemola’s remarks came days after the Hawks arrested 11 police officers and a civilian for their alleged involvement in extortion-related crimes in KwaZulu-Natal.





Seven of them appeared in court earlier this week on a charge of extortion, corruption and defeating the administration of justice.





They are accused of soliciting about R100,000 from a business owner after confiscating cigarettes from his business premises and demanding that he pay them to make the case disappear.





READ: Seven police officers in Durban court on corruption charges





Speaking on Thursday, Masemola said the men and women in blue will continue to act decisively against its own members accused of breaking the law.





"It is, however, disappointing but at the same time pleasing to have our own arrested. This indeed provides the organisation with the opportunity to continuously rid itself of criminal elements.





"We have, in the last five years, dismissed 2,118 police officers. This is a large number, which demonstrates our commitment to deal with rotten elements.”





