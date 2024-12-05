Mapisa-Nqakula graft case postponed to January
Updated | By Mmangaliso Khumalo
The High Court in Pretoria postponed the fraud and corruption case against former National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula to January 20.
Mapisa-Nqakula made a brief appearance in court on Thursday morning.
Mapisa-Nqakula, who is facing 12 counts of corruption and one of money laundering, was granted R50,000 bail in April.
She is accused of receiving kickbacks of R4.5 million from a defence contractor.
The allegations against Mapisa-Nqakula were made by well-known defence industry businesswoman Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu - who is the sole director of the logistics company Umkhombe Marine.
The company did business with the South African National Defence Force.
Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu claimed she paid bribes totalling some R2 million to Mapisa-Nqakula.
Judge Aubrey Ledwaba postponed the matter to allow for the State to go through the heads of arguments documents.
Her defence was set to bring a substantive application.
"Unfortunately, we cannot proceed with the application that you are bringing today because of the reasons provided by the State: They only received the heads of argument on your behalf on Monday, and it consists of a voluminous bundle of documents.
"The state and Counsel have agreed to postpone the matter to 20 January 2025 in this court, where we will be hearing the argument in the application that you have brought."
