Mapisa-Nqakula corruption case postponed

Mapisa-Nqakula briefly appeared before the Pretoria High Court on Monday.

She is charged with 12 counts of graft and one of money laundering related to contracts during her tenure as the minister of defence.

Mapisa-Nqakula is accused of having taken kickbacks.

Her lawyers were set to bring a substantive application.

However, High Court Deputy Judge President Aubrey Ledwaba pushed the matter back as the State and the defence agreed to sit and discuss what could be disclosed in court.

Mapisa-Nqakula wants sections of the docket to be disclosed.

"And if there is no agreement between them then we will hear this application again, but I highly accept that they will find each other, and thanks to the strides by Mr Louw on behalf of the State. That also makes my work easier because I do not have to go through the pain of writing judgments."









