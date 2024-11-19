Man’s body recovered from Tugela River

A search team in Sumdumbili retrieved his remains, which had visible wounds.

IPSS Medical Rescue's Samantha Meyrick says he was pulled from the water on Monday.





READ: KwaMashu gang ringleader ‘only 20 years old’

"Search & Rescue members set up a rope system, hoisting the body in a stokes basket onto the above bridge.

"The identity of the man remains unknown, and his murder will be investigated further by Sundumbili SAPS."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)