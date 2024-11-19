Man’s body recovered from Tugela River
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
A man's body has been recovered from the Tugela River on the north coast.
A search team in Sumdumbili retrieved his remains, which had visible wounds.
IPSS Medical Rescue's Samantha Meyrick says he was pulled from the water on Monday.
"Search & Rescue members set up a rope system, hoisting the body in a stokes basket onto the above bridge.
"The identity of the man remains unknown, and his murder will be investigated further by Sundumbili SAPS."
