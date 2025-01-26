Manhunt underway following Cato Manor shootout with cops
Updated | By Andile Tsotetsi
A manhunt has been
launched for two suspects who managed to escape during a shootout with police
in Cato Manor.
Officials say they responded to calls from security officers who were tracking the location of a stolen cell phone from a liquor shop robbery in Chatsworth on Friday.
KwaZulu-Natal SAPS spokesperson, Robert Netshiunda says the phone's location led officers to a residence in Chesterville, where suspects fired at police, who then retaliated.
He says one suspect was killed, another injured, and four arrested.
READ: KZN records highest rape cases involving cops
"The suspects were found in possession a firearm and a replica gun. Inside the house, police found alcohol, suspected to have been stolen during the robbery in Chatsworth as well as several rounds of ammunition.
"No police officer was injured during the shootout," said Netshiunda.
