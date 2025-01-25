KZN records highest rape cases involving cops

The police watchdog, says of the over 5 000 cases investigated in the 2023/24 period, 110 were cases of rape against officials.

Half of those were carried out by officers on duty.

KZN leads with 26 cases, followed by Gauteng, and the Western Cape.

The DA's Lisa Schickerling says they've written to the Portfolio Committee of police over the figures.

She says they want SAPS Senior Management to account for this scourge of sexual violence.

"The situation demands accountability, systemic reform and the end if the culture impunity that enables this behaviour.

“SAPS must clarify steps being taken to address these serious allegations to restore public trust and ensure full accountability for perpetrators. This issue requires urgent attention to protect citizen safety and to uphold the integrity of law enforcement.

“When an officer is accused of rape, like any case investigated by us, a case must be opened at a police station and a docket would then be referred to IPID. Should any victim struggle to open a case at any police station, they can call our Tollfree number, 0800 111 969 and we would assist them to open a case and thereafter investigate the matter.”





