Manhunt launched for Lusikisiki massacre suspects

The victims were shot dead in two homesteads in Ngobozana village in Lusikisiki two weeks ago.

On Tuesday, the man accused of gunning down the family members abandoned his bail application at the local court.

SAPS says they're investigations are now at an advanced stage.

National police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe says the new suspects could help solve the mass murder case.

"They are, 20- year-old Songezo ‘Mashiya’ Vuma, 31- year-old Bonga ‘Rico’ Hintsa, 25-year-old Aphiwe ‘AP’ Ndende and 31-year-old Lwando Anthony ‘Abi’ Shakes.

"Members of the public are cautioned not to confront these suspects as they are considered to be dangerous and may be heavily armed.

"Members of the public are urged to come forward with any information regarding the whereabouts of these suspects.

"Anyone with information on their whereabouts is encouraged to contact the SAPS organised crime or the SAPS Serious and Violent Crimes Investigation team on 082 302 7762."