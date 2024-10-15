Accused in Lusikisiki massacre abandons bail bid

Siphosoxolo Myekethe appeared in the Lusikisiki Magistrate's Court in the Eastern Cape on Tuesday.





Myekethe had been out on parole at the time of the massacre.





He faces charges of murder and one charge of possessing an unlicensed AK47 rifle.





Eighteen people, including 15 women, were shot dead in two homesteads in Ngobozana village two weeks ago.





The victims were aged from 14 to 64 years old, and several were shot in the head.





READ: State to oppose bail for parolee accused in Lusikisiki case





The motive for the attack -- executed as the family had gathered for a traditional ceremony -- is not known.





The massacre has shocked South Africa, adding to calls for more police protection from crime in the country, which has one of the highest murder rates per capita in the world.





The case has been postponed to 26 November for further investigations and ballistic test results.





