Manhunt launched for alleged Stilfontein kingpin
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
Police have launched a manhunt for the kingpin who is
believed to have controlled illegal underground operations in the Stilfontein
mine who escaped from custody.
Police have launched a manhunt for the kingpin who is believed to have controlled illegal underground operations in the Stilfontein mine who escaped from custody.
The Lesotho National, who goes by the name Tiger, was amongst the illegal miners who were rescued in a court-ordered operation in shaft 11 last week.
National police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe says investigations and tracing operations are underway to find police officials who aided his escape.
READ: Suspected Stilfontein ringleaders expected in court
"According to records, Tiger was never booked into various other stations where some illegal miners are being kept. Tiger was also not admitted to a local hospital for further medical care.
"He is also being accused by some illegal miners who resurfaced underground as him being allegedly responsible for some deaths."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Durban beachgoers meet the 'Night Light' jellyfish
Early risers in Durban this weekend were greeted by a beautiful sight: a...Stacey & J Sbu 26 minutes ago
-
Americans mistake babalas for something else
Ah, it doesn't surprise us anymore that some words are destined for misi...Danny Guselli 3 hours ago