Manhunt launched for alleged Stilfontein kingpin

The Lesotho National, who goes by the name Tiger, was amongst the illegal miners who were rescued in a court-ordered operation in shaft 11 last week.

National police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe says investigations and tracing operations are underway to find police officials who aided his escape.

READ: Suspected Stilfontein ringleaders expected in court

"According to records, Tiger was never booked into various other stations where some illegal miners are being kept. Tiger was also not admitted to a local hospital for further medical care.

"He is also being accused by some illegal miners who resurfaced underground as him being allegedly responsible for some deaths."

