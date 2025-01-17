Manhunt launched after five men found dead in Inanda

KZN SAPS spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says they received several calls of multiple murders in the Bambayi area on Friday morning.

"Upon arrival at the crime scenes, three bodies were found at a sports ground near a school, whereas the other two bodies were discovered at another field, about a kilometre away from the first crime scene."

He says reports suggest the victims, aged between 19 and 26, were allegedly kidnapped from their homes overnight.

"Their bodies were only discovered just after 06h30 on Friday morning, with multiple injuries," says Netshiunda.

"The motive of the killings is unknown at this stage and police are appealing to anyone who might have information regarding the whereabouts of the suspects to contact the nearest police station or call the crime stop number 08600 10111."

