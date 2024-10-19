Mandeni crash victims laid to rest

They were killed just over a week ago when their vehicle collided with a truck on the N2.

Today, a funeral service for the vehicle's driver and a farmer will be held in Mandeni.

Tomorrow, five others including three learners will be laid to rest in the area.

KZN Transport spokesperson, Ndabezinhle Sibiya says MEC Siboniso Duma will attend both funerals.

"The MEC will also attend the funeral of the two victims of the road accidents. The Ngcongo family will have a funeral service at EmaRomeni Sports Grounds. On Sunday, the rest of the victims will be buried."

