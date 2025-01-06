Man suspected of killing, raping stepdaughter shot dead

Authorities say the 45-year-old man resisted arrest when he was apprehended yesterday and grabbed a police officer's firearm.

KZN SAPS spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says the suspect was out on parole on a murder case and wanted on a separate case of assault.

"The suspect managed to temporarily evade arrest and police gave chase on foot. As a police Constable caught up with him, the suspect forced the officer to the ground, and the two rolled down the hill. In the process, the suspect grabbed the constable's firearm.

"As he pointed the firearm towards the injured police officer with intentions of killing him, fellow police officers came to the rescue of their colleague, and in the process, the suspect was shot and fatally wounded. The raped stepdaughter is one month pregnant. The police officer was treated for minor bruises, and all involved officers will be referred to psychological debriefing."

