Man takes own life after allegedly killing partner in KZN

The man had been sought by police after the 45-year-old woman was shot dead in Pongola.

Police say officers pursued the suspect on Monday after he was seen dumping the woman's body near the road.

Malesela Ledwaba of the Limpopo SAPS says he drove off until he was spotted by highway patrol officers in Limpopo.





He turned the gun on himself on the N1 in Mokopane after being cornered by police.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the couple who originates from Lenyenye outside Tzaneen in Mopani were coming from an event in Kwa Zulu-Natal province,” says Ledwaba.

"The motive behind the incident will be established by police investigations, but domestic violence-related issues cannot be ruled out."





