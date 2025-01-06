KZN premier calls for church unity to fight GBV

"We need to pay attention to this violence taking place. Police and government are not everywhere, but God is. If we pray and ask for him, he will take care of this situation, and he will turn it around. Your prayers are really important."

The premier spoke at the St Martin's Church in Edendale on Sunday.

At least 10 women were killed in KZN last month, allegedly by their partners.

The latest victim, 23-year-old Ayabonga Mjilo, was kidnapped on Christmas Day.

Police discovered her body in Inanda over the weekend, buried in the yard of her manager’s home.

The Premier's expected to join Mjilo’s family at the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Monday, where the 37-year-old suspect will make his first appearance.

He's being charged with kidnapping, murder, and defeating the ends of justice.

