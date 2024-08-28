Man shot dead in suspected Umlazi hijacking
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
A man has been shot and killed in an alleged hijacking in Umlazi, south of Durban.
ALS paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson says they were called out while police and tracker officials looked for the vehicle on Wednesday morning
Jamieson says that once located, they were directed to Riverbed Road, where the victim was found.
READ: Limpopo bus crash claims 10 lives
"Paramedics arrived on the scene and found a male believed to be in his twenties had sustained gunshot wounds to his upper body. Unfortunately, he showed no signs of life and was declared deceased on the scene.
"The scene was cordoned off and handed over to the SAPS.
"It is alleged that the man worked for a tracking company, and his company vehicle was found kilometres away from where he was found."
