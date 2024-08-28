Man shot dead in suspected Umlazi hijacking

ALS paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson says they were called out while police and tracker officials looked for the vehicle on Wednesday morning

Jamieson says that once located, they were directed to Riverbed Road, where the victim was found.





READ: Limpopo bus crash claims 10 lives

"Paramedics arrived on the scene and found a male believed to be in his twenties had sustained gunshot wounds to his upper body. Unfortunately, he showed no signs of life and was declared deceased on the scene.

"The scene was cordoned off and handed over to the SAPS.

"It is alleged that the man worked for a tracking company, and his company vehicle was found kilometres away from where he was found."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)