Limpopo bus crash claims 10 lives

The bus was on its way to Johannesburg from Zimbabwe when it crashed on the N1 outside Makhado late on Tuesday night.





Spokesperson for the MEC, Phuti Lekganyane says all the deceased, five males and five females, are reportedly foreign nationals.





"According to reports, the bus drove over a roundabout (the last traffic circle from Makhado towards Polokwane) at high speed, lost control and overturned, killing and injuring its passengers in the process.





"The bus driver is reportedly new in his job, and not familiar with the surroundings.





"The scene has been cleared, and the injured passengers have been taken to various hospitals in Makhado."





MEC Mathye has conveyed messages of condolences to the families of the deceased and has also urged motorists to be alert of their surroundings and drive with caution at all times.





