Man posing as cop arrested in Umhlanga

The bustling Chartwell Drive came to a halt on Tuesday night when police pulled over a vehicle fitted with blue lights.

It's alleged the SUV had just run a red robot, turning into the street that is home to several restaurants and bars.

Newswatch arrived at the scene to find KZN police chief Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi among the officers who had stopped the car.

The driver of the vehicle, who was already in handcuffs, was standing near the provincial commissioner while officers searched his SUV.





READ: Tighter control of police resources needed – expert

Moments later, a Durban North police station van arrived, and the suspects were placed in the back of it.

Another officer got into the SUV and drove it away.

KZN police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says the suspect is a private security officer.

He faces charges of reckless and negligent driving, as well as impersonating a police officer.

The man is due to appear in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Thursday.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)