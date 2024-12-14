Man killed in horrific multi-vehicle crash on N3 in Durban

The collision involving six trucks happened on the Durban side of the N3 on Friday night.

Spokesperson for ALS Paramedics, Garrith Jamieson says more than a dozen people were treated for various injuries during an emergency operation that involved firefighters.

"Approximately six trucks and five vehicles were involved in the crash leaving three people severely entrapped in the wreckage and approximately twelve others with serious injuries. Once all the patients were treated on the scene, they were transported to various Durban hospitals for the further care that they required,” he said.

READ: One killed in Durban after car plunges off M13 bridge

"Unfortunately, one of the truck drivers was found severely entrapped in the wreckage. Despite the best efforts of medics to save him, he passed away on the scene."

On Friday, marked the start of the busy festive travel period as people take to the air and roads to make their way to their holiday destinations.

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)