One killed in Durban after car plunges off M13 bridge
Updated | By Tamasha Khanyi
A person has been killed in a car crash on the M13 near Shongweni, west of Durban.
It's understood the vehicle veered off the roadway on Friday.
It crashed into a barrier and fell several metres between two bridges.
"At this stage, it is believed that a single vehicle somehow lost control in the wet weather," says ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson.
"Patients are still entrapped in the wreckage, however, one person has been confirmed deceased."
