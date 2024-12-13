One killed in Durban after car plunges off M13 bridge

It's understood the vehicle veered off the roadway on Friday.





It crashed into a barrier and fell several metres between two bridges.





"At this stage, it is believed that a single vehicle somehow lost control in the wet weather," says ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson.





"Patients are still entrapped in the wreckage, however, one person has been confirmed deceased."





