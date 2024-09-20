Man killed in apparent robbery in Durban

While details are still incomplete, reports from the scene are that he was waiting for transport when he was approached by two suspects on Tipstone Drive.

KZN VIP spokesperson Gareth Naidoo says when the suspects were fleeing from scene they opened fire to the victim, fatally wounding the victim.

An undisclosed amount of valuables were taken and the victim was declared deceased at the scene.

“All emergency services are in attendance and the scene is currently being investigated," says Naidoo.

