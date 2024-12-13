Eshowe man handed six life sentences for family mass murder

Sthembiso Mthimkhulu shot members of his family at their home in Eshowe in February 2021.

Two children aged eight and 10-years-old were among the victims.

Mthimkhulu fled the scene and was later nabbed in Greytown, where he had gone to see a traditional healer.

READ: Lengthy sentences for Durban North taxi killers

Spokesperson for the NPA in KZN, Natasha Kara says the sentences were handed down in the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

"In addition to the sentence, Mthimkhulu was declared unfit to possess a firearm. The NPA commends the work done by the prosecution and the police. We hope that stringent sentences like these convey our commitment to the fight against crime."

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)