Lengthy sentences for Durban North taxi killers

The Durban Regional Court this week sentenced Mfanafuthi Madlala and Sifiso Sokhulu to life imprisoment for the murder of Nkosikhona Ngcobo in Effingham.

"On the evening of 10 July 2022, he was driving his taxi out of the taxi rank, when he was accosted by the men. They were armed and fired shots at him, shooting him six times," says NPA’s Natasha Kara.

Kara says one of his killers was caught after he tried mixing in a crowd, but he was recognised by a bystander who alerted police.

The other suspect was arrested the following day.

