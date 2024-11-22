Driver trapped following Pietermaritzburg N3 crash
Updated | By Nushera Soodyal
Authorities were working on Friday afternoon to free a driver from the wreckage of a truck on the N3 near Ashburton.
It's understood two heavy-duty vehicles and a car were involved in an accident near the Market Road offramp.
The roadway has been closed.
"One driver is still severely entrapped in the truck and we are attempting to extricate," says Midlands EMS spokesperson, Roland Robertson.
"A helicopter has landed on the N3 southbound towards Durban to airlift the driver once he is free."
