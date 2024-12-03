eThekwini ‘inundated’ spaza registration applications

eThekwini ‘inundated’ with spaza registration applications
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
eThekwini Mayor Cyril Xaba has cautioned
residents against registering spaza shops on behalf of unqualifying operators.
Thousands of spaza shop owners are scrambling to register their business before the 13 December deadline
Authorities are cracking the whip on compliance following the spate of suspected food poisoning cases reported across the country.
READ: 99 spaza shops shut down in KZN for non-compliance
Last month, President Cyril Ramaphosa gave spaza shop owners 21 days to register the businesses with their local municipalities.
eThekwini spokesperson Gugu Sisilana says they have been inundated with enquiries about the registrations.
"The city has received 1,504 applications since 18 November 2024. The turn-around time for processing applications is 21 days. The prescribed fee for new business licenses is R287."
