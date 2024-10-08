Man counting his lucky stars after hippo encounter at iSimangaliso
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
The iSimangaliso Wetlands Park is cautioning visitors and residents to keep a safe distance when near hippos.
It's after an elderly man had a scary encounter with one of the animals in St Lucia over the weekend.
It's understood he got too close to a male hippo, which tried to bite him.
It only managed to knock him to the ground, and those who were with the man came to his rescue.
Isimangaliso's Bheki Manzini says hippos should be given space as they are easily threatened.
Manzini says they are relieved that the man was not seriously injured.
"We were informed that one of the visitors got too close for comfort, and it felt threatened. As much as taking selfies with animals contributes to your experience, these animals are in their natural habitat. They are not in a zoo where they are caged.
"When you take pictures, give them space and under such circumstances that would react similarly to the incident that we are referring to."
