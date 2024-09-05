Man to appear in Durban court for triple murder

He was arrested on Tuesday, six months after officer Siyathokoza Mthethwa and his friends Merik Thringe and Nkanyiso Makhanya were killed at a Shisanyama in Lamontville.

The KZN Hawks' Simphiwe Mhlongo says the suspect and his friends approached the trio, and an argument broke out.

"The argument ensued, and the suspects fired several shots at the victims. They fled the scene in their getaway vehicle. Mthethwa and his friends were declared dead at the scene.





"A triple murder case docket was registered at Lamontville police station, and it was allocated to the Hawks members for thorough investigation. Yesterday, members received information about one of the suspects, and they proceeded to Umlazi, where he was arrested. More arrests are expected.

"He was charged with three counts of murder and is expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Friday, 6 September 2024."

Mhlongo says more arrests are expected.

Mthethwa was attached to the metro police's VIP unit.