Man accused of killing Wentworth teen pleads not guilty

Leyton Fynn was shot and killed in June 2023 while walking home from winter holiday classes.

The trial of Dondre Addison, 19 trial in the Durban High Court on Monday.

Addison's told the court through his legal representative that he knew nothing about the murder.

He claims to have been asleep at his grandmother's house at the time of the shooting, saying he was woken to the news that he was a suspect in Leyton's murder.

The claims were disputed when a state witness took the stand and told the court that he saw Addison run up behind Fynn and shoot him multiple times.





He pointed at the accused when asked if the person he claimed to have seen shooting the boy was in the courtroom.

The witness further described seeing Leyton drop face down to the ground and his killer fleeing through a park.

Leyton's father, Tyron, broke down in tears, letting out a loud cry at one point during this testimony before walking out of the courtroom.

During cross-examination, the witness was asked why he didn't report the murder immediately.

He responded that he was scared for his life and only called the police later in the day.

The trial will resume on Wednesday.





