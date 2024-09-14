Malvern family pleads for justice for relative

It's understood Zarah Ramsamy and her family had gone to get takeaways in Malvern on Wednesday to celebrate one of Zara's achievements.





But the trip turned into tragedy when armed criminals pounced.





The 11-year-old had jumped out of the car to hide under the SUV - when the carjackers drove off with it.





She is being laid to rest in Durban today.





The family received a visit from KZN Social Development MEC Mbali Shinga yesterday.





Zaras's mother, Shaida broke down when MEC Shinga walked into the lounge and embraced her.

The girl's father, Barnes, sat next to Shaida, holding her hand and comforting her as he fought back tears.

After praying for the family, Shinga said no child should ever die like this...





The family’s spokesperson, Livingstone Pillay, says they are angered by what happened.





"When the hijackers were in the car and trying to move the car, Zarah's tutor and her mother shouted a them , stop, stop, my child is under the car.





"All that needed to happen was for the hijackers to wait 10 to 15 seconds. Somebody could have pulled that child out. With as little as 10 to 15 seconds, it would have made a complete difference to what has happened. This is what is really getting to all of us. This child did not need to die like this. No child should ever have to die like this."





Pillay made this appeal to Shinga.





"The message we would like you to take back to government, we don't want to see these kind of things happening to our children. We don't want to see more families have to go through the same kind of grief as this family. So we urge you as government to work together to try and help out in our communities."