Malema vows to rebuild EFF support in KZN

Malema was delivering the closing address on Sunday at the red berets' elective conference in Nasrec, where he was chosen to lead the party for a third term.

The Economic Freedom Fighters suffered a blow at the polls earlier this year, with voter support dwindling from 10% to 2% in KZN.

The organisation was also replaced by the MKP as the third largest party in the country.

Malema says the KZN branch is confident it can recover.

"Comrades of KZN are determined to go, fight and regain the lost ground in KwaZulu-Natal. Some of them they were saying to me that president, you see where Gauteng is sitting, that's where we are supposed to be.

"By the next conference we are going to grow our numbers."

Meanwhile, Malema warned that failure to implement the BELA Act will be met by protests.

"We are not going to be threatened by AfriForum, we are not going to be threatened by anyone who is wearing orange and says we must not implement the BELA Act. It is going to be implemented. No one is going to be excluded in a school owned by government on the basis of language."

