Hlophe cautions MKP members on internal conflicts

He addressed concerns about jostling for positions at celebrations in Durban to mark the party's first anniversary.

Thousands of supporters attended the rally at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday.

Hlophe has called for unity.

"There is no movement that is immune to internal challenges. uMkhonto WeSizwe Party is a young, dynamic organisation and we have faced growing pains. Among these challenges are issues of jostling for position and parallel structures that threaten to undermine our unity."

READ: Analyst: MKP needs strategy for growth

Hlophe has also defended the party against accusations of favouritism.

"The MK Party was not founded to serve individual interest. We must remind ourselves that leadership is not a privilege, but it is a responsibility," he said.

"This is a duty to serve your nation. A duty to serve your people with humility, integrity, and a commitment to our principles."

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)