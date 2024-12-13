EFF opens third National People's Assembly

Some 2500 members have descended on Nasrec for the three-day conference.

Leader Julius Malema will deliver the party's political report later.

The conference will elect new leaders and adopt a new five-year programme of action for the red berets.

EFF secretary-general, Marshall Dlamini, says they want to reorganise themselves in communities.

"This is not a punitive exercise, it’s a corrective exercise to say as branches going forward, there are minimum standards that we must have. Part of that is that at least we must reach 10 per cent of the electorate."

He says they are not happy with the party's status in KZN.

The EFF took 2 per cent of the votes in the province in the May elections.

Dlamini says the party will accept criticism as they work to regain lost ground.

"We are not happy with our performance in KZN, and we've said it. We even went to the KZN leadership to engage with our members. They know that we are not happy with the status. We lost some votes here in Gauteng, but everywhere else in the country, we've retained our votes," he said.

"We are happy with the base because in 10 years we have built a solid base that cannot be shaken easily."

