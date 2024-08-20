Malema hits back at claims he wanted deputy president position in GNU
Updated | By Jacaranda News
EFF leader Julius Malema has fired back at claims that he was after the position of deputy president in the government of national unity.
Malema addressed hundreds of EFF supporters in Soweto on Monday evening, speaking publicly for the first time since founding member Floyd Shibambu left to join the MK party.
Malema rubbished claims that he had asked for a position when parties under the GNU were locked in negotiations over cabinet positions.
He believes there's a plot to destroy the movement.
"I want to tell you here and now, I've never asked for any position of deputy president from Ramaphosa, and I will never will,” he told scores of supporters.
“Because I don't want anything to do with what Ramaphosa has to do. I'm the one who said Floyd Shivambu can be Minister of Finance. I'm the one who said I'm even prepared to stand aside as long as you have Floyd as the minister."
Malema's announced that secretary-general Marshall Dlamini will replace former EFF deputy president Shivambu as the party's chief whip in Parliament.
