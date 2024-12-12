Majority of crashes caused by reckless driving, says N3TC
Updated | By Tamasha Khanyi
Reckless drivers are the cause of most
accidents on the N3.
That is according to the N3 Toll Concession, whose latest data on road crashes reveals that driver negligence, poor decision making and reckless behaviour led to 75% of car crashes and 81% of truck crashes recorded in the first ten months of this year.
"This is indicative of the total disregard of traffic laws and fellow road users. The consequences of lawless behaviour can be far-reaching, with devastating impact on the immediate victims," said N3TC's Thania Dhoogra.
It also shows that human error resulted in 84% of car crashes and 93% of truck crashes during the festive season in December last year and January 2024.
Dhoogra says multi-disciplinary teams will be stationed along the route to encourage responsible driving over this holiday period.
"Traffic laws and rules are both a legal obligation and moral duty that every driver must embrace to help create a safe environment for all travellers. Road users are reminded to always share the road responsibly at all times.
"They must adhere to signs of speed limits, upholding all traffic laws, maintaining safe following distances and keeping headlights turned on to increase visibility."
She says traffic volume is expected to pick up this weekend.
She has urged motorists to play their part by planning their trips and driving responsibly.
