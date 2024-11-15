Macpherson: Measures in place to reduce costs

Macpherson told Parliament on Thursday that this financial year, an alarming 79% of projects worth R3 billion are incomplete.

He said his department will work with the auditor general to assist in implementing the live auditing processes.

"This approach will allow us to address financial and operational issues as they arise rather than waiting until little can be done to remedy the situation.





"Regular interim financial statements and live audits will provide a real-time view of project finances, prompting corrective action where necessary. This partnership with the AGSA underscores our commitment to transparency, accountability, and responsible fiscal management."

The minister says the lack of enforceable oversight standards is one of the root causes of project delays.

However, he urged the Council for the Built Environment to set mandatory standards across the sector.

"Legislation will require registration from all practitioners in the built environment. We believe this measure will ensure that only qualified, accountable professionals are entrusted with our nation’s infrastructure projects."





