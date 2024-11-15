MacPherson: Delays at 70% of infrastructure projects

Speaking in the National Assembly on Thursday, MacPherson said that out of the 206 infrastructure projects overseen by the department, 164 are experiencing delays for various reasons.

"These projects are critical to many communities across the country, yet they remain incomplete. These delays impact essential services, public safety and community well-being, from home and police stations to correctional facilities and hospitals.

The financial toll alone is substantial, with an estimated R1.3 billion invested in projects in this financial year that have yet to reach completion."

"This is a department that actively exacerbates the suffering of South African people, the very people its meant to serve. The Department of Public Works is gripped by internal power struggles. There is no cohesive vision and unified approach," says EFF's Mazwi Blose.

The MK Party's Visvin Reddy accused MacPherson of misleading South Africans.

"The minister may speak of cost containments and budget constraints, but let us be clear lack of money should never be an excuse for failing to build schools, hospitals and police stations for our people."

