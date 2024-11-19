Macpherson: Construction mafias a threat to investment





Macpherson spoke on the sidelines of a construction conference taking place today at the Durban ICC.

"We are hosting the first-of-its-kind National Construction Summit and on stoppages. It is important because unless we have a safe environment that is secure and free of criminal activity, we are really going to battle to get our partners to come in and invest domestically and foreign. And so, it is important that we are outlining a government plan to deal with this scourge which has become a national issue."

eThekwini Council Speaker Thabani Nyawose also addressed the summit, stressing the need to protect whistleblowers.

"Our criminal justice system must also create a conducive environment for whistleblowers to report this crime and ensure that they are not victimised by perpetrators.

"We are saying it because we have been told that construction site managers and developers are afraid to operate in criminal cases. Furthermore, they are afraid to testify in court because they get threatened by perpetrators."





