Construction mafias pose serious threat, says Macpherson
Updated | By Noxolo Miya
Public Works Minister Dean Macpherson is hosting a National Construction Industry Summit with various stakeholders to address the threats posed by these extortion gangs.
Representatives from the construction sector, ministers, and law enforcement will deliberate on these construction mafias’ impact on Durban's economy.
Minister Macpherson recently revealed that they pose a serious threat.
He says over 70% of the country’s infrastructure projects have been disrupted by groups attempting to extort money from contractors.
Five suspected mafia members appeared in court in August after interfering with a bridge construction project in Pietermaritzburg.
The one-day summit will also spotlight the police's efforts to crack down on construction-related crimes.
