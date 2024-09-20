KZN disaster teams on alert after intense weather warnings

It's after a series of snow, wind and rain-related weather warnings.

Starting Friday, a level 2 weather warning for damaging winds and waves between Port Edward and Kosi Bay is in place.

A level 6 warning has been issued for disruptive snowfall over the southwestern parts of the province.

Another level 2 warning for snowfall over KZN's western parts has been issued.







A warning for disruptive rainfall has been issued for the entire province except the northeastern parts.

"Residents in these areas are urged to take necessary precautions, including delaying unnecessary trips, as the risk of entrapment due to icy roads is very high," says KZN Cogta spokesperson Senzo Mzila.

“The severe weather poses a significant danger to livestock. Farmers and livestock owners are advised to take the following precautions to protect their animals."





