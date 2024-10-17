 LOOK: Fake goods worth R15m seized in Durban CBD
Updated | By Tamasha Khanyi

Four people have been arrested after counterfeit goods worth R15 million were confiscated in the Durban CBD. 

Supplied: SAPS

Police raided several shops on Dr Pixley kaSeme Street in Point on Thursday. 

 

KZN SAPS spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says it's part of an ongoing operation. 


"Police obtained search warrants for several shops which were raided on Thursday, leading to the recovery and seizure of the counterfeit clothing items, watches and other big brand items.

 

"At least four suspects have already been arrested in the operation which is still ongoing. All suspects are foreign nationals and their status in the country was yet to be confirmed. Once processed, the suspects will be taken to court."

goods worth R15m seized in Durban CBD
goods worth R15m seized in Durban CBD 2
goods worth R15m seized in Durban CBD 3
