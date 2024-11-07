 LISTEN: Mpofu explains his ditching of EFF for MK Party
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

LISTEN: Mpofu explains his ditching of EFF for MK Party

Updated | By Lauren Hendricks

Former EFF chairperson, Advocate Dali Mpofu, has confirmed the uMkhonto weSizwe Party as his new political home.

Dali Mpofu
EFF Website

News of his decision to ditch the red berets broke on Thursday morning. 

 

"The party at the moment has the biggest potential to unite Black people and other progressive forces to take us quicker to the destination of total liberation," he said. 

 

Mpofu, who serves as the MKP's legal counsel, has represented former president Jacob Zuma in some of his court battles. 

 

In an interview with Newswatch, Mpofu said his decision was motivated by his personal belief in the MK Party's potential to achieve unity. 


READ: Busisiwe Mkhwebane quits EFF

 

Mpofu said he is joining as an ordinary member with no leadership role in mind.

 

He said while the EFF remains a valuable organisation and helped weaken ANC in the elections, a new reality's setting in.

 

"I think that while the EFF was instrumental in getting us here, this current reality we are facing now would be best confronted with a party like MK." 

 

Mpofu joins a growing list of EFF members who've left the party for the MKP, including high-ranking figures like co-founder Floyd Shivambu.


Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)

newswatch new banner 1

Show's Stories

© 2024 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.