Lion on the loose in Mbombela
Updated | By Cliff Shiko
The Mpumalanga Tourism and Parks Agency on Wednesday confirmed the escape of a free-roaming lion from its enclosure in Mbombela.
The male lion was last spotted on Wednesday afternoon near The Rest Estate.
"This is confirmed by security footage obtained from The Rest Estate control room," said MTPA spokesperson Simphiwe Shungube.
"The MTPA has been on the scene since 2am (on Wednesday) with a thermal imaging drone trying to locate the lion, so far without success.
"The authority will continue to monitor the area until the lion is located, the public is advised to remain calm, be vigilant and alert the authorities if they see the lion.
"The public may contact Mr Louw Steryn at 083 6266 792 when they spot the lion.”
