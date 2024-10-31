Education Dept urges thorough vetting of school vendors
Updated | By Tamasha Khanyi
KZN Education has issued a directive to principals across the province to ensure that vendors selling snacks near schools are properly vetted.
KZN Education has issued a directive to principals across the province to ensure that vendors selling snacks near schools are properly vetted.
On Wednesday, seven learners from Bongucele Secondary School in uMthwalume were treated for a food-related illness after buying chips from a spaza shop.
Six pupils have been discharged from hospital. One pregnant learner is still under medical care.
A circular issued by Department Head, Nkosinathi Ngcobo, has provided guidelines on how principals and school governing bodies can prioritise pupils' safety.
READ: Soweto kids’ deaths due to Organophosphate, says Motsoaledi
It applies to vendors selling snacks on school premises and shops nearby.
The measures include registering a manageable number of vendors, regular engagements on cleanliness and the importance of selling healthy snacks.
Food items must be procured from credible retailers.
Education also says regular inspections should be conducted to avoid selling expired food.
The department believes these checks will reduce the growing number of food poisoning cases in the province.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)
Show's Stories
-
Five Netflix movies to watch for Halloween
We would watch all of these in an attempt to find a new Halloween favour...Danny Guselli 12 minutes ago
-
British cook and author Barry Lewis samples SA snacks
We're not sure about you, but when foreigners taste our snacks we get a ...Danny Guselli 21 minutes ago