Education Dept urges thorough vetting of school vendors

On Wednesday, seven learners from Bongucele Secondary School in uMthwalume were treated for a food-related illness after buying chips from a spaza shop.





Six pupils have been discharged from hospital. One pregnant learner is still under medical care.





A circular issued by Department Head, Nkosinathi Ngcobo, has provided guidelines on how principals and school governing bodies can prioritise pupils' safety.





It applies to vendors selling snacks on school premises and shops nearby.





The measures include registering a manageable number of vendors, regular engagements on cleanliness and the importance of selling healthy snacks.





Food items must be procured from credible retailers.





Education also says regular inspections should be conducted to avoid selling expired food.





The department believes these checks will reduce the growing number of food poisoning cases in the province.





