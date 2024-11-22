Limpopo pig farmer bail bid postponed
Updated | By Lesetja Makhura
The Polokwane Regional Court on Friday postponed the bail application of Limpopo pig farm owner Zachariah Olivier.
His bail application has been postponed to 18 February, when he will rejoin his co-accused, Rudolph de Wet and William Musora, in Mankweng Magistrate's Court.
The trio allegedly shot and killed Maria Makgato and Lucia Ndlovu and fed their bodies to pigs at Onvervaght farm in Sebayeng outside Polokwane in August.
They face charges of murder, possession of firearms and ammunition, as well as defeating the end of justice.
Musora, who is a foreign national, also faces a charge of contravening the Immigration Act.
"The matters of State versus Zachariah Johannes Olivier could not proceed as it was set for bail application due to the predicaments the defence encountered regarding the unavailability of the advocate who was supposed to do the bail," said the National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi.
De Wet and Musora abandoned their bail application in Mankweng Magistrate's Court earlier this month.
Their matter was postponed for further investigations.
