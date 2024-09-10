Limpopo pig farm murder case postponed to October

Farm owner Zachariah Olivier and his two employees, Rudolph De Wet and Willian Musora, appeared in the Mankweng Magistrate Court on Tuesday for their bail application bid.





The trio allegedly killed Maria Makgato and Lucia Ndlovu before feeding their bodies to pigs at Onvervaght farm in Sebayeng outside Polokwane in August.





They are facing charges of murder, attempted murder and defeating the ends of justice.





Musora is facing an additional immigration charge.





Magistrate Arshad Chaia said the group will remain in custody until their next court appearance.





"The matter against you is then postponed to 2 October 2024. The bail application is referred to the regional court to be heard there.”





State Prosecutor Joel Mamabolo says the accused will be charged with a Schedule 6 offence.





During court proceedings, De Wet claimed that he was assaulted and tortured by police after his arrest.





He also identified the officers who allegedly assaulted him.





His attorney, Jodi Meyer, told the court that they wanted to open a criminal case against the officers.





Meanwhile, Sindisiwe Chikunga, the Minister for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, said her department is assisting the victims' families.





She spoke to the media outside court.





"There are social workers that are allocated to provide counselling to the families,” Chikunga said.





“Remember that the victims were killed while they were looking for food, the MEC for Agriculture has already offered some employment. These men should remain in custody, and we hope that the final judgment will make us happy.”





